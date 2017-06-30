Dodgers, Padres managers ejected after confrontation

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center rear, is held back by third baseman Logan Forsythe (11) as the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres come onto the field during an argument in the second inning of a baseball game Fri...

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Padres manager Andy Green were ejected after a dispute in which Roberts shoved Green behind home plate.

Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood yelled at Padres baserunner Jose Pirela on second base in the bottom of the first inning Friday and gestured back at the plate, an indication he believed Pirela was giving pitch signs to a Padres hitter.

Plate umpire Greg Gibson then issued a warning to both dugouts, and the inning was completed without incident.

Before the second inning began, Roberts and Green went onto the field to confer with two umpires. The managers exchanged words from several feet away. At that point, Roberts became agitated and pointed at Green and, breaking away from Gibson, charged toward Green near the Padres dugout and pushed him as crew chief Sam Holbrook warded him off.

Then Gibson pulled Roberts away as the benches emptied. Both managers were ejected.

Roberts was then restrained by Dodgers players and coaches as he hollered from his dugout toward the Padres' dugout.

Roberts is a former Padres coach and interim manager who is in second season as Dodgers manager. Green is in his second season as San Diego's manager.

The Dodgers led 4-0 on a grand slam by Austin Barnes in the first inning.

Padres broadcaster Tony Gwynn Jr., who played for both the Dodgers and Padres, told The Associated Press he couldn't readily recall Roberts, a friend, being so angry or ever seeing a manager shove another during a game.

