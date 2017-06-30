Ten City wins the Bashford Manor Stakes for McPeek and Albarado

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Ten City hopes to follow in the footsteps, or hoof steps, of Classic Empire. Last years two-year-old champ went on to become the morning line favorite in Kentucky Derby 143.

The two-year-old colt won the Grade III Bashford Manor Stakes on Friday night at Churchill Downs. An early six furlong test on the main track. Copper Bullet was second.

Ten City was ridden by Robby Albarado and is trained by Kenny McPeek. Copper Bullet placed, Hardworkcleanlivin showed.

"The way things are going now, physically he's got attributes, mentally, and the talent, his talents there, so I feel like he may be a factor next year," Albarado said.

McPeek outlined the plan for the rest of the year. "We're probably not going to run him too hard over the summer, we're gonna sit on him a little bit and we're gonna wait until September," he said. "Our goal is one of the win and you're in races here at Churchill in the Fall and then come back for the Breeders' Futurity and then obviously the Breeders' Cup."

Albarado and McPeek also teamed up to win the Debutante Stakes with Sunny Skies.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

