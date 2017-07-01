Braves Foltynewicz doesn't allow A's hit through 6 innings

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mike Foltynewicz of the Atlanta Braves hasn't allowed a hit to the Oakland Athletics through seven innings Friday night.

The right-hander retired the first 12 batters in order before issuing a leadoff walk to Khris Davis in the fifth. He then recorded three straight outs to keep the no-hit bid intact.

In the sixth, Foltynewicz plunked Franklin Barreto with one out, then walked Matt Joyce. Matt Olson struck out and Jed Lowrie was retired on a called third strike.

Atlanta, making its first visit to the Oakland Coliseum since the club's lone appearance in 2003, led 1-0 on Dansby Swanson's RBI double in the third.

