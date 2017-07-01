Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting

LITLLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner told KTHV that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Lounge appears to have happened following "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside."

Police say via Twitter that all 17 victims, some of whom suffered injuries while fleeing, are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable

Police say they do not "believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident."

No further information was immediately available.

