The Latest: Mayor says 'heart is broken' after club shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub (all times local):
9:40 a.m.
Little Rock's mayor says his "heart is broken" after a shooting that left at least 17 people hurt at a downtown Little Rock club.
Police say the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge appears to have happened following a dispute at a concert. The city's police chief says officers suspect multiple people fired weapons. Police don't believe the shooting was terror related.
Mayor Mark Stodola says more information will be released Saturday afternoon. No arrests have been announced.
Stodola wrote on Facebook : "We are committed to doing everything possible to bring safety to our city. We need everyone to help."
___
8:50 a.m.
A video posted on Facebook appears to capture the shooting that left at least 17 people injured at a downtown Little Rock nightclub.
The video posted online by a club patron shows a packed house at Power Ultra Lounge for Finese 2Tymes, a performer from Memphis, Tennessee. About a half-minute into a break in the raucous concert, several bursts of gunfire rang out. More than 24 shots were fired in an 11-second period.
Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner says officers suspect multiple people fired weapons but that the incident was not terror-related. No arrests have been announced in the shooting.
___
7:10 a.m.
Police have cordoned off a block in downtown Little Rock as officers investigate a shooting at a downtown nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.
Police say the shooting happened early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge. The club's Facebook page says Friday's night show featured the artist Finese 2Tymes, and a promotional poster showed a man pointing what appears to be a gun at the camera.
The shootings happened after a week of multiple drive-by shootings in Little Rock, though there's no indication they are connected.
Rada Bunch was outside the club early Saturday. She said she had been told through a friend that her son had been at the club and may have been shot. She's received little information about the incident
Bunch told the AP: "I'm sick of all the killing and I'm tired of all the shooting, the kids getting hurt."
___
6:20 a.m.
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.
Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner told KTHV that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Ultra Lounge appears to have happened following "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside."
Police say via Twitter that all 17 victims, some of whom suffered injuries, while fleeing, are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable
Police say they do not "believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident."
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
