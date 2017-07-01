Driver injured after hitting utility pole in McCracken Co., KY

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Friday, June 30.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on Clinton Road.

After investigating, deputies said a 17-year-old driver of Benton, Kentucky was operating a 2001 Ford F-150 going southbound on the roadway.

Deputies said the driver attempted to round a slight left hand curve and dropped off of the right shoulder of the roadway and entered the ditch.

The driver was unable to regain control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole before stopping back in the roadway. Deputies said the utility pole was broken off and was in danger of falling into the roadway.

Clinton Road was closed for about three hours for the accident investigation and to replacement of the utility pole.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS, McCracken County DES, and Handley’s Towing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.