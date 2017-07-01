The Latest: Chief: Nightclub shooting may be gang-related

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Little Rock's police chief says investigators believe a shooting at a nightclub where 28 people were injured may be gang-related.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner says the shooting early Saturday appears to have stemmed from disputes among local groups.

All of the victims are expected to survive the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge. Police believe multiple people fired shots. Twenty-five people suffered gunshot wounds, and three others were injured while trying to flee. Police say two people are in critical condition.

The shooting capped a violent week in Arkansas' largest city. Authorities said the nightclub shooting may be connected to a dozen drive-by shootings over the previous nine days.

The city's mayor says the nightclub will be shut down.

___

3:15 p.m.

The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shut down.

Mayor Mark Stodola made the announcement during a news conference Saturday.

The 11-second melee sent clubgoers screaming and scrambling for cover.

All of the victims were expected to survive the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge. Police believe the gunfire erupted amid a dispute among clubgoers and that multiple people fired shots. Twenty-five people suffered gunshot wounds, and three others had unrelated injuries.

The state has suspended the club's liquor license. Stodola says the city is putting it in a criminal abatement program and the property manager is providing an eviction notice to the lounge.

The shooting capped a violent week in Arkansas' largest city. Police had responded to a dozen drive-by shootings over the previous nine days but haven't said whether any of the incidents are related.

___

2:35 p.m.

Police say 28 people were injured when shots rang out during a rap concert in downtown Little Rock.

The 11-second melee sent clubgoers screaming and scrambling for cover.

All of the victims were expected to survive the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge. Police believe the gunfire erupted amid a dispute among clubgoers and that multiple people fired shots. Twenty-five people suffered gunshot wounds, and three others had unrelated injuries.

Twenty-three-year-old Courtney Swanigan told The Associated Press that when the shots rang out, she closed her eyes, got down on the ground and put her hands on her head.

The shooting capped a violent week in Arkansas' largest city. Police had responded to a dozen drive-by shootings over the previous nine days but haven't said whether any of the incidents are related.

___

1:30 p.m.

The artist who was performing at a Little Rock nightclub where 25 people were shot early Saturday says he's praying for all the victims.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based rapper Finese 2Tymes was the headliner late Friday at a show at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock. Shots rang out and police said 25 people were struck by gunfire, while three others suffered unrelated injuries. All of the people are expected to survive.

A posting in all capital letters on Finese 2Tymes' Facebook page expressed thoughts and prayers for those injured and said: "THE VIOLENCE IS NOT FOR THE CLUB PEOPLE. WE ALL COME WITH 1 MOTIVE AT THE END OF THE DAY, AND THATS TO HAVE FUN."

___

11:55 a.m.

The alcohol license for a nightclub in downtown Little Rock has been suspended after police say 28 people were hurt amid a shooting there.

Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control officials suspended Power Ultra Lounge's alcohol license Saturday and set a hearing for July 10. The club was the site of a shooting early Saturday where 25 people suffered gunshot wounds. Three others had unrelated injuries. Police say everyone is expected to survive.

The alcohol agency said in a statement potential violations stemming from the shooting include allowing possession of weapons on the premises, disorderly conduct and failure to be a good neighbor.

Law enforcement does not believe the shooting was terror-related.

---

10:45 a.m.

Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.

Police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. Police said all were expected to survive.

Shots rang out early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock, about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be the result of a dispute among clubgoers and was not terror-related.

___

9:40 a.m.

Little Rock's mayor says his "heart is broken" after a shooting that left at least 17 people hurt at a downtown Little Rock club.

Police say the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge appears to have happened following a dispute at a concert. The city's police chief says officers suspect multiple people fired weapons. Police don't believe the shooting was terror related.

Mayor Mark Stodola says more information will be released Saturday afternoon. No arrests have been announced.

Stodola wrote on Facebook: "We are committed to doing everything possible to bring safety to our city. We need everyone to help."

___

8:50 a.m.

A video posted on Facebook appears to capture the shooting that left at least 17 people injured at a downtown Little Rock nightclub.

The video posted online by a club patron shows a packed house at Power Ultra Lounge for Finese 2Tymes, a performer from Memphis, Tennessee. About a half-minute into a break in the raucous concert, several bursts of gunfire rang out. More than 24 shots were fired in an 11-second period.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner says officers suspect multiple people fired weapons but that the incident was not terror-related. No arrests have been announced in the shooting.

___

7:10 a.m.

Police have cordoned off a block in downtown Little Rock as officers investigate a shooting at a downtown nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

Police say the shooting happened early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge. The club's Facebook page says Friday's night show featured the artist Finese 2Tymes, and a promotional poster showed a man pointing what appears to be a gun at the camera.

The shootings happened after a week of multiple drive-by shootings in Little Rock, though there's no indication they are connected.

Rada Bunch was outside the club early Saturday. She said she had been told through a friend that her son had been at the club and may have been shot. She's received little information about the incident

Bunch told the AP: "I'm sick of all the killing and I'm tired of all the shooting, the kids getting hurt."

___

6:20 a.m.

Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner told KTHV that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Ultra Lounge appears to have happened following "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside."

Police say via Twitter that all 17 victims, some of whom suffered injuries, while fleeing, are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable

Police say they do not "believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident."

No further information was immediately available.

