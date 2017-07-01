Caught on camera: Fire breaks out at Meijer in New Albany

Fire broke out at a Meijer store in New Albany on Friday. (Source: Facebook/Lakota Nakisa Wolfe)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Fire broke out at the Meijer store in New Albany on Friday.

Lakota Wolfe posted a video on Facebook that showed flames coming from a shelf inside the store. The flames quickly grew and smoke spread throughout part of the store.

An employee at the store confirmed there was a fire there but could not give any further details about what happened. WAVE 3 News reached out to Meijer's corporate office but has not yet received a response.

There's no word yet from the New Albany Fire Department about the cause of the fire.

