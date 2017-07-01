Gas prices increase in Indiana as drivers hit the road for holiday weekend

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Gas prices have gone up in Indiana. The tax hike that went into effect on July 1 happened right in the middle of the holiday weekend.

This Independence Day weekend, 37.5 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles away from their home by vehicle.

AAA states the nation average is around $2.28.

"It's been kind of crazy, it seems like around here it is anywhere from $2.50 to $2.40," Butch Barras, who paid $2.12 at a gas station on Eastern Boulevard, said.

The 10 cent per gallon increase in Indiana is a part of a bill passed earlier this year. The tax will help fund a 20-year road improvement plan.

“Well, if they do improve the roads that would be great, but we will see,” Dawn Paine said.

Some at the pump are skeptical after seeing the total on their gas receipt; others are hopeful for the tax.

“I think it would be good for the whole community and the area," Barras said. "We got a lot of pot holes from the winters we have been having."

One man from Indiana who was filling up his gas tank said if gas gets too expensive he is willing to drive across state lines to save a dollar.

“It was 20 cents cheaper down in Brooks, Kentucky than it was here," Terry Banet said. "So I drove 20 minutes away to get fuel because it was cheaper."

Vehicle registration fees in Indiana are also going up $15, beginning in January.

