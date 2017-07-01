11-year-old Alaska boy shoots bear charging fishing party

HOONAH, Alaska (AP) - Quick action from an 11-year-old boy saved a fishing party from a charging brown bear, Alaska State Troopers said.
Elliot Clark was walking through the woods near Game Creek last week with his three family members and three dogs when the bear came out and charged them, The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2tbTPgl ).
The bear ran through two of the men, pushing them to the side of the trail, leaving Elliot and his cousin left in its path, Elliot's father, Lucas, said.
"There was four of them in a line . My son was third," Elliot's father said. "The bear came down the trail at them, fella in the front, who was his uncle, the bear was on him so quickly that he didn't have time to take his rifle off his shoulder."
The boy then raised his pump action shotgun and shot the bear with birdshot.
His father said the first shot did nothing, but two more downed the bear and finishing shots by the boy and his uncle killed it.
"That first shot hit him in the shoulder and did absolutely nothing," he said. "The next shot hit him in the nose and traveled down through the neck."
Elliot's father said not getting around to putting a sling on his son's gun might have saved their lives, as he was able to quickly ready himself.
"He was carrying it in his hands rather than on his shoulder," he said. "That was the problem with the other ones, when the bear came at his uncle, he had his rifle on his shoulder and the bear was very close, so he couldn't get it off in time."
The incident was the first Defense of Life or Property killing in the Hoonah area this year, Alaska State Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters said.
___
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years agoMore >>
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years agoMore >>
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brandsMore >>
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brandsMore >>
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor islandMore >>
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor islandMore >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>