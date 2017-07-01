I-24 down to 1 lane, 1 reported injury after crash in Trigg Co., KY

The flames quickly grew and smoke spread throughout part of the store.More >>
The flames quickly grew and smoke spread throughout part of the store.More >>
On Friday night, friends, family and strangers gathered to remember two young children from Henryville, killed in a train crash on Wednesday.More >>
On Friday night, friends, family and strangers gathered to remember two young children from Henryville, killed in a train crash on Wednesday.More >>
A Louisville Metro Corrections officer who was shot and wounded at his home in Clarksville falsified his police report, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said Friday.More >>
A Louisville Metro Corrections officer who was shot and wounded at his home in Clarksville falsified his police report, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said Friday.More >>
The man accused of stealing purses at Louisville area gas stations, then taking police on a wild ride for about 50 minutes yesterday appeared today in courtroom in New Albany. For police, it's a case of Deja Vu.More >>
The man accused of stealing purses at Louisville area gas stations, then taking police on a wild ride for about 50 minutes yesterday appeared today in courtroom in New Albany. For police, it's a case of Deja Vu.More >>
Spring Street in New Albany has been repaved and re-striped for two-way traffic, but not without a problem.More >>
Spring Street in New Albany has been repaved and re-striped for two-way traffic, but not without a problem.More >>