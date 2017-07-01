I-24 down to 1 lane, 1 reported injury after crash in Trigg Co., KY

A crash in Trigg County, Kentucky has westbound traffic down to one lane on Interstate 24.

According to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash resulted in at least one injury. No word yet on the victim's condition.

The collision involved an RV on the roadway. Traffic is restricted at the 52 mile marker.



Westbound traffic has been significantly slowed through the crash site according to officials.



Traffic is estimated to be affected for about three hours.

