Kentucky's Perry One Shot Back in Senior U.S. Open

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) - Kirk Triplett shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to open a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the U.S. Senior Open.
Triplett improved to 15 under heading into the final round at the Donald Ross-designed Salem Country Club. He watched as Kenny Perry three-putted the 18th hole to fall one stroke back.
Brandt Jobe matched the tournament record with a 62, shooting 29 on the back nine to move into third. But he was six strokes behind the leader.
Fred Couples and Tom Lehman were fourth at 7 under. They each shot 70.
Bernhard Langer, the winner of the first two senior majors of the year, had a 72 to drop nine shots back.
The 55-year-old Triplett has five victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.
