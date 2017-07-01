Pacers hire Buchanan as new general manager following trade

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard has hired Chad Buchanan as the team's new general manager.

The 44-year-old Buchanan replaces Pritchard, who moved up when Larry Bird left in May. Pritchard will still be in charge of the final decisions.

Bird will continue to work with the team as a consultant.

Indiana also promoted Peter Dinwiddie to senior president of basketball operations. Dinwiddie spent the past five years as vice president of basketball operations. He also was the Pacers' director of basketball administration for four years.

The front office moves come less than 24 hours after Pritchard traded four-time All-Star Paul George to Oklahoma City. On Saturday, George thanked Pacers fans for their support on Instagram.

