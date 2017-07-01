UK Players Perform Well in U19 World Cup

CAIRO (FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2017) After fighting off N-B-A rumors this week. On Saturday morning University of Kentucky head coach, John Calipari got back to doing what he loves...actually coaching.



Calipari is the head coach of Team USA men's basketball as they opened play with Iran in the FIBA U19 World Cup. The player Cats fans are dying to see, Hamadou Diallo led everybody with 17 points. Another UK freshman, PJ Washington was a force inside, scoring 13 points. New Albany star, Romeo Langford chipped in five points as Team USA wins big 108-48. They will take on Angola on Sunday.

Calipari is coaching two UK players on his own team, but a third player is also playing in Egypt. UK redshirt sophomore, Tai Wynyard is playing for New Zealand, and he looked great, scoring 16 of his game high 22 points in the fourth quarter as New Zealand came back to beat Korea 88-81. New Zealand will take on France tomorrow.

