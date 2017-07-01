Operation Safe Serve hopes to build new relationships

LMPD and Kroger teamed up for "Operation Safe Serve" on Saturday, in hopes of making a difference in the Louisville community. (Source :WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD and Kroger teamed up for "Operation Safe Serve" on Saturday, in hopes of making a difference in the Louisville community.

Officers from LMPD's 7th Division were out at the Kroger store on Taylorsville Road today.

They were handing out cones, and making new friends.

The idea behind the event was to get know law enforcement officers, and strike up some good relationships.

"Having ice cream and having kids come up here, and kids feeling comfortable about being around policemen, I mean that's a really positive thing," Metro Councilman Stuart Benson said.

Event organizers say they got behind the event because they want customers to know that cops can be fun.

