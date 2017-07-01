Operation Safe Serve hopes to build new relationships

LMPD and Kroger teamed up for "Operation Safe Serve" on Saturday, in hopes of making a difference in the Louisville community.More >>
LMPD and Kroger teamed up for "Operation Safe Serve" on Saturday, in hopes of making a difference in the Louisville community.More >>
Vehicle registration fees in Indiana are also going up $15, beginning in January.More >>
Vehicle registration fees in Indiana are also going up $15, beginning in January.More >>
The flames quickly grew and smoke spread throughout part of the store.More >>
The flames quickly grew and smoke spread throughout part of the store.More >>
On Friday night, friends, family and strangers gathered to remember two young children from Henryville, killed in a train crash on Wednesday.More >>
On Friday night, friends, family and strangers gathered to remember two young children from Henryville, killed in a train crash on Wednesday.More >>
A Louisville Metro Corrections officer who was shot and wounded at his home in Clarksville falsified his police report, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said Friday.More >>
A Louisville Metro Corrections officer who was shot and wounded at his home in Clarksville falsified his police report, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said Friday.More >>