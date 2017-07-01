Work continues as Daviess Co. schools undergo new security measures

A dozen Daviess County schools are undergoing new security measures. On Friday, work continued at Burns Elementary.

Leaders with the Daviess County school board told 14 News vestibules are being put in many of the buildings throughout the school district, and one of the main purposes is to slow down an intruder should the situation ever arise.

Burns Elementary is one of 12 Daviess County schools upping their security over the summer.

While walking in, visitors will go into a secure area where a bulletproof glass window will separate them from school officials.

If permitted, the office door can be opened. Then with approval, a door into the school can be unlocked.

Security officials said police can be at most of the schools in a matter of minutes, but these practices are in place to prevent a quick entry.

Jim Barr, the safety, and security coordinator said, "Until they get here, our main goal is to first protect the children and get them in a secure environment, which is behind a locked door, and the second thing is to slow the intruder down."

A dozen schools in the district getting the additional security measures will have them ready to go by the beginning of the new school year.

