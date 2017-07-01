Attorney general questions Kentucky school board member’s HS diploma

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is questioning the validity of a Gallatin County school board member’s high school diploma.

Chad Murray and the Kentucky AG are in the midst of a case through the Gallatin County Circuit Courts in which the Attorney General’s Office Claims Murray never graduated High School.

Murray has a physical diploma from Loveland Baptist School but it was obtained after his schooling had completed.

In documents submitted to the courts, Murray outlines a family issue that prevented him from attending the very end of his educational career at Loveland Baptist School in 1994.

The board members says he reached out to his old school several years ago and inquired about what he needed to accomplish to obtain his Diploma, according to a transcribed conversation between Murray and a detective.

A copy of a conversation with Loveland Baptist School’s principal, Kitty Carpenter, is also on file.

Carpenter concluded that Murray had accomplished enough of his education to receive a diploma, documents submitted by Murray’s legal team show. The principal of Loveland Baptist School issued Murray a diploma that, court documents say. was back-dated to 1994.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office submitted an affidavit which was allegedly signed by Mrs. Kitty Carpenter. The affidavit said Mr. Murray had not completed the 12th Grade at Loveland Baptist School and had not graduated.

Murray and his legal council are now questioning whether that document was forged.

Murray’s Attorney sent the affidavit and multiple other documents signed by Kitty Carpenter to a handwriting expert. The expert’s findings were then submitted to the court and read in-part “…it is my professional expert opinion that the Kitty Carpenter signature on the questioned document ‘Q5’ is highly probably a traced signature as the ‘Q5’ signature displays multiple stops and starts, pen lifts, touch-ups, and patching, and does not conform to the handwriting characteristics seen in the other signatures and handwriting.”

Q5 represents the signed affidavit and this sample was compared to four other documents with Mrs. Kitty Carpenter’s signature on them - one of those documents being Murray’s diploma.

The case will not be back in court until the judge has a chance to review what has been submitted by both sides.

Murray tells FOX19 NOW there are some individuals who are not happy about the accountability that he says he has brought to the Gallatin County School system. Murray is an unpaid member of the Gallatin County School Board.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.