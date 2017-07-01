Vigil held for 14-year-old stabbed to death at gas station

Madison Branch was just 14 years old when she stabbed to death outside of a gas station in Portland earlier this week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Madison Branch was just 14 years old when she stabbed to death outside of a gas station in Portland earlier this week.

Saturday, her family and loved ones remembered her at a vigil.

They had custom shirts and candles that spelled out her name.

Branch was stabbed outside the Speedway at 21st and Duncan street Monday.

19-year-old Tiffany James is charged with her murder.

The vigil was held at the Speedway gas station where Branch was killed.

