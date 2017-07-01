Vigil held for 14-year-old stabbed to death at gas station - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Vigil held for 14-year-old stabbed to death at gas station

Madison Branch was just 14 years old when she stabbed to death outside of a gas station in Portland earlier this week. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Madison Branch was just 14 years old when she stabbed to death outside of a gas station in Portland earlier this week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Madison Branch was just 14 years old when she stabbed to death outside of a gas station in Portland earlier this week.

Saturday, her family and loved ones remembered her at a vigil.

They had custom shirts and candles that spelled out her name.

Branch was stabbed outside the Speedway at 21st and Duncan street Monday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Gas prices increase in Indiana as drivers hit the road for holiday weekend
Caught on camera: Fire breaks out at Meijer in New Albany
Henryville community holds vigil for two children killed in train crash

19-year-old Tiffany James is charged with her murder.

The vigil was held at the Speedway gas station where Branch was killed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly