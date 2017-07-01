Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona

(AP Photo/Bill Friel). Joey Logano (22), Kyle Busch (18), Jamie McMurray and Martin Truex Jr. (78) get caught up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the NASCAR Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Bill Friel). Kevin Harvick (4) is hit by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) after he cut a tire as Matt Kenseth (20) avoids the crash during the NASCAR Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Kyle Larson (42) hits the wall on the front stretch as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17) passes underneath during the NASCAR Cup auto race in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2017.

By JENNA FRYERAP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. raced to his second victory of the season - and second on a restrictor-plate track - Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Stenhouse picked up his first career NACAR Cup Series win in May at Talladega.

He earned this one for Roush Fenway Racing on a two-lap overtime sprint when leader David Ragan tried to block the field and lost momentum. Stenhouse squirted by and held on for the victory.

Clint Bowyer was second, followed by Paul Menard, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman and Ragan.

Brendan Gaughan, AJ Allmendinger, Erik Jones and Chris Buescher rounded out a bizarre top 10. Many of the top contenders were knocked out in accidents, including Stenhouse's girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

She also was out of the race when he won at Talladega.

___

