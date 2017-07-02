River City Drum Corp record first EP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The smooth sounds of the River City Drum Corp were bursting through the walls of a local recording studio on Saturday. The students were recording their first EP.

“This has been vision for about five years,” Jailen Leavell said. “The drum corp launched the percussion ensemble in 2013."

However, Edward White founded the organization for students from West Louisville 28 years ago.

He used grants and self-funding to launch the program.

“What we do cost money,” White said. “You know to take classes and going to recitals and all of that it becomes a money trap. It's a money trap you know our families are dealing with life issues. You know, do I take you to tap dance, or do I pay rent.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Gas prices increase in Indiana as drivers hit the road for holiday weekend

+ Caught on camera: Fire breaks out at Meijer in New Albany

+ Henryville community holds vigil for two children killed in train crash

White believes decisions like that are why so many young people from West Louisville get involved in crime.

“Often times we see violence in the West End, so I figured this would be good,” Leavell said. “We're going to title it, ‘This Is How We Do It’ because we're showing the alternative to the violence."

Leavell has been in the program since he was seven. He said the drum corp has provided life skills and education beyond music. After every performance, students write an essay about their experience.

“Ultimately that's preparing you for college,” Leavell said. “When your English teacher gives you papers you can say, ‘oh in drum corp I used to do this.’ You'll already be a couple steps ahead of the game."

The students plan to have their EP released sometime in August.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.