Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - Bigger Picture set a course record while pulling off a 10-1 upset Saturday in the $300,000 United Nations Stakes on the turf at Monmouth Park. A 6-year-old chestnut gelding, Bigger Picture edged 11-1 shot Can'thelpbelieving by a head, running 1 3/8 miles in 2:10.81.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Right-hander Jackson Stephens lasted five innings in his major league debut and drove in the go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded single on Saturday, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 victory over the struggling Chicago Cubs. The Cubs' fourth loss in five games dropped them to 40-41, well off their pace from a year ago (51-30) when they were on their way to an NL Central title and a World Series championship.

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) - Kirk Triplett shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to open a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the U.S. Senior Open. Triplett improved to 15 under heading into the final round at the Donald Ross-designed Salem Country Club. He watched as Kenny Perry three-putted the 18th hole to fall one stroke back.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward Wayne Selden Jr. to a multi-year contract and also signed undrafted guard Kobi Simmons. Terms weren't announced for either deal Saturday. Selden, 22, averaged 5.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 16.9 minutes in a combined 14 games for the Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans this past season. Selden, who is 6-foot-5, appeared in all six of the Grizzlies' playoff games and averaged 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 17.7 minutes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.