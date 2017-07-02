Tips for staying safe while celebrating with fireworks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While you prepare to enjoy your 4th of July holiday, it is important to know how to keep you and your family safe during the festivities.

Every year, thousands of people are injured while using fireworks.

"Everything from burns to injuries from the explosives," UofL pediatrician Dr. Heather Felton said. "Part of it even, sparklers can be kind of hazardous too with small children."

Felton said her small children also enjoy fireworks, but it's safer to give them other things to do while they enjoy watching the show.

"I have small kids," Dr. Felton said. "My oldest is only 3. She loves the idea of fireworks. Probably things better for her are glow sticks, bubbles, silly strings, things that are a lot of fun but don't have the same dangers that fireworks have."

"Adults should be the ones lighting fireworks," Dr. Felton said. "Children can appreciate them from a safe distance away from that."

However, sparklers and other holiday favorites can be dangerous for adults as well.

ER doctor Tim Sullivan, who's trained to treat such injuries, was hurt when he tried to light four sparklers at once.

"It's very embarrassing to be an emergency room doctor who just blew up his hand with a firework," Dr Sullivan said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported in 2016 that there were more than 11,000 fireworks-related injuries.

Some advice - don't use a plastic cup as a shield for sparklers. The fire can burn right through the plastic. If you have a dud that doesn't light, don't try to relight it.

There are plenty of places you can enjoy professional fireworks in WAVE Country on the 4th of July:

The Louisville Waterfront Fourth celebration starts at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with Zambelli fireworks display from a barge on the Ohio River at 10:00 p.m.

The Crescent Hill Old-Fashioned Fourth of July will be going on at the Peterson-Dumesnil House. There will be arts and crafts vendors and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

In Fort Knox, they'll be celebrating freedom at Brooks Field, starting at 5:00 p.m. with fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

