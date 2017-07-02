Water main break in Henry Co. causes boil advisory

HENRY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Residents in Henry County are being advised to boil their water after a main break on Sunday morning.

Henry County Water District issued the following advisory around noon:

The Henry County Water District, in Kentucky, is issuing a Boil Water Advisory due to a main break for the following residents living in: Pleasureville, Franklinton, Cropper, Bethlehem, Lockport, Defoe, 6-Mile.

This advisory also includes residents living from the junction of HWY 421 and Hwy 55 going South towards the city of Pleasureville.

Although no contamination has been confirmed, it is recommended that your drinking water be boiled for at least two minutes at a rolling boil.

Our crews are working on the main break and will have you water back on as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience.

