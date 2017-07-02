AP Source: Ibaka, Raptors agree on $65 million, 3-year deal

A person familiar with the negotiations says Serge Ibaka is staying with the Toronto Raptors, agreeing to terms on a 3-year, $65 million deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be finalized until next week.
Keeping the 6-foot-10 Ibaka was an obvious priority for the Raptors, who are also in talks to retain All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry.
Ibaka, 27, was traded to Toronto from Orlando late last season. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 23 games with the Raptors.
Entering his ninth NBA season, Ibaka has career averages of 12 points and 7.3 rebounds.
AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.
