US 60 down to one lane while semi blocks roadway

A semi-tractor trailer is disabled in the eastbound lane of U.S. 60. The roadway is reduced to one lane at the Ballard County, Kentucky line.

According to sheriff’s deputies and McCracken County DES units are on the scene.

This blockage is expected to last a couple of hours.

Motorists are asked to be patient with the one lane restriction.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.