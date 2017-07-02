3 killed in crash on Bluegrass Parkway

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Three people are dead following a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway late Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 18 mile marker, a few miles outside Bardstown, at 11:23 p.m.

They found a car that had spun out of control and hit a rock wall.

A 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to KSP.

Another passenger in the car, Daniel Guerrerro Jr., 22, was flown to University Hospital in Louisville, where he later died.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

