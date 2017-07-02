WANTED: Big Four Bridge taggers caught on surveillance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are looking for three people who vandalized the Big Four Bridge last week.

Two men and a woman were seen on surveillance cameras Thursday spray painting the platform at the top of the ramp.

The suspects arrived on the bridge at about 12:40 a.m. and began tagging around 1 a.m., LMPD said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or suspects should call 574-LMPD (5673).

