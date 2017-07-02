After 8 years, family of murdered Fairdale women still hoping for answers

Kathleen Foreman is Rita’s daughter and Sylvia’s granddaughter, and says her family feels helpless. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY - It's been eight years since a home on National Turnpike in Fairdale was the scene of a brutal homicide. Allie Sylvia Habich, 83, and her daughter, Rita Carrico, 53, were stabbed to death in Habich's home.

"At this point it seems as if the case is not moving and it seems like no one is actively working this case,” Kathleen Foreman said. “We are just helplessly waiting for maybe the right person to step forward with the right information."

Foreman is Rita’s daughter and Sylvia’s granddaughter, and says her family feels helpless.

The lead detective, Keith Roberts retired two years ago. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have been named.

“Did you ever at any point feel unsafe knowing that whoever did that to your wife was still out there?” WAVE 3 News asked James Fred Carrico.

"No because I do not, did not, still don't, think it was a premeditated event"

James Fred Carrico is Rita’s husband and it is the first time in eight years he has done an interview about losing his wife of 30 years.

“The more you get into it the more memories come back and the difficulties that have arisen as a result of all that,” James Fred Carrico said.

Carrico says he feels like his daughter, he is just hoping for the right information to come out.

“I can't think of anyone who would want to do that,” Carrico said. “I also happen to think that no she had no enemies.”

Foreman says she and her family visit the tombstones of their loved ones often. They are hoping this year is different and that new evidence moves the case forward.

“If there is something going on and I just need someone to talk to, It's not my mom anymore,” Foreman said. “I've missed out and my kids have missed out they don't have their nana or great grandma.”

Anyone with information of the murders of Allie Habich and Rita Carrico are asked to call 574-LMPD.

