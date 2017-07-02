UPDATE: All clear given at Walmart after threat

The smooth sounds of the River City Drum Corp were bursting through the walls of a local recording studio on Saturday. The students were recording their first EP.More >>
The smooth sounds of the River City Drum Corp were bursting through the walls of a local recording studio on Saturday. The students were recording their first EP.More >>
Crews were called to the store on Outer Loop and New Cut Road at 3:16 p.m.More >>
Crews were called to the store on Outer Loop and New Cut Road at 3:16 p.m.More >>
The suspects arrived on the bridge at about 12:40 a.m. on Thursday and began tagging around 1 a.m., LMPD said.More >>
The suspects arrived on the bridge at about 12:40 a.m. on Thursday and began tagging around 1 a.m., LMPD said.More >>
Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 18 mile marker at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 18 mile marker at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Henry County Water District issued a boil advisory on Sunday.More >>
Henry County Water District issued a boil advisory on Sunday.More >>