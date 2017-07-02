UPDATE: All clear given at Walmart after threat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a threat at the Walmart Supercenter in the Fairdale area on Sunday.

Crews were called to the store on Outer Loop and New Cut Road at 3:16 p.m.

Bystanders told WAVE 3 News the entire parking lot was blocked off and shoppers were evacuated.

Police searched the store and cleared the scene around 5:15 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

No other details have been released.

