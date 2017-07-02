Indians snap Verlander's streak in 11-8 rout of Tigers

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski). Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the Cleveland Indians in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

By NOAH TRISTERAP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Verlander (5-5) had struck out a batter in 331 consecutive appearances and was tied with Curt Schilling for the sixth-longest streak since 1913. He hadn't gone without a strikeout since April 28, 2007, when he lasted only three innings against Minnesota.

On Sunday, he allowed seven runs and nine hits with three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Mike Clevinger (4-3) allowed a run and two hits in six innings. He walked five and struck out seven.

The Indians held on after Detroit scored six runs in the ninth inning, including homers by James McCann and Nicholas Castellanos. Cody Allen retired the final batter for his 16th save in 17 chances.

Ramirez hit a solo homer in the third and a three-run shot off reliever Chad Bell in the fourth. Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer in the second for Cleveland

Detroit (36-45) has its worst record at the 81-game mark since 2003, when the Tigers were 20-61 and went on to an American League-record 119 losses.

The Indians led 4-1 after three innings, and Verlander began the fourth by walking Jason Kipnis, who was 6 for 55 against the Detroit right-hander. After a one-out single by Michael Brantley, Edwin Encarnacion - who was 3 for 31 against Verlander - singled home a run.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus came out to remove his starter. Ramirez followed with his 15th home run of the year, giving the Indians an 8-1 lead.

Encarnacion hit an RBI triple in the sixth and scored on Carlos Santana's two-run double.

McCann hit a three-run homer and Castellanos added a two-run shot in the ninth. Allen came in with a runner on first for the one-out save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: OF Justin Upton, who sat out Saturday's doubleheader with right side soreness, missed Sunday's game as well.

UP NEXT

Indians: Cleveland has Monday off before hosting San Diego on Tuesday night. RHP Corey Kluber (7-2) will start that game for the Indians. He's reached double-digit strikeouts in four straight starts, matching Bob Feller's franchise record.

Tigers: Detroit is also off Monday before hosting San Francisco. RHP Michael Fulmer (7-6) of the Tigers faces RHP Matt Cain (3-7) on Tuesday.

