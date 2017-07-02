Four people taken to hospital after Union Co. crash

Stephen Beck can barely accept that his friends and neighbors 17-year-old Hugo and 22-year-old Daniel Guerrero are gone forever.More >>
The smooth sounds of the River City Drum Corp were bursting through the walls of a local recording studio on Saturday. The students were recording their first EP.More >>
Temont Cooper, 54, allegedly set some papers on fire in the restroom at the laundromat in the Cliffside Plaza strip mall at 1961 Brownsboro Road.More >>
The trio was killed when their vehicle spun out of control, left the roadway and hit a rock wall Saturday night in Nelson County.More >>
The house in the 3600 block of Sand Dollar in the Elk Point Subdivision was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just after 4 a.m. Monday.More >>
