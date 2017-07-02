Diallo Slams Team USA Passed Angola

CAIRO (FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2017) When University of Kentucky freshman, Muhammad Diallo declared for the NBA Draft after only attending the school for a semester, and not playing, many of us who hadn't seen him play wondered why. Well, he showed flashes in Sunday's Under 19 World Cup game against Angola, showing that athleticism that make him an NBA prospect.

Diallo had three outrageous dunks, including a windmill in the second quarter. Dialogs finished with 15 points as Team USA cruised to a 109-68 win over Angola. Diallo's future teammate at Kentucky, PJ Washington chipped in 11 points. New Albany star, Romeo Langford did not play on Sunday. They take on Italy on Tuesday.

Kentucky big man, Tai Wynyard and his New Zealand took on France on Sunday. Wynyard scored 12 points and five rebounds for New Zealand, but they lost to France 80-69. New Zealand will play Argentina on Tuesday.

