AMBER Alert issued for three Anderson, Indiana children

Jayden Rindahl, an eight-month-old white male Anderson Police believe has been abducted. (Source: Anderson Police)

ANDERSON, IN (WAVE) - Anderson Police have issued AMBER Alerts for three children they believe were abducted. The children were last seen at 2:00 p.m. in Anderson, and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The alerts were issued for Adyson Rindahl, a two-year-old white female, Peyton Rindahl, a two-year-old white female and Jayden Rindahl, an eight-month-old white male.

Adyson was last seen wearing a white polka dot shirt and diaper. Peyton was last seen wearing a pink halter top and a diaper. Jayden was last seen in just a diaper.

Adyson and Peyton both are described as having brown collar length hair. Jayden has blonde curly hair.

Anderson Police believe the children were abducted by Blake Rindahl, 28. He's described as 5' 11", 215 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a silver 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora with Minneosta plate 399VED.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children are asked to contact Anderson Police at 1-888-582-6237, or 9-1-1.

