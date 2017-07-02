Father arrested after AMBER Alert leads to safe recovery of 3 IN - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Father arrested after AMBER Alert leads to safe recovery of 3 IN children

Blake Rindahl (Source: Winnebago County Sheriff's Dept.) Blake Rindahl (Source: Winnebago County Sheriff's Dept.)

ANDERSON, IN (WAVE) -  Three young children who were the subjects of an AMBER Alert out of Anderson, Indiana have been found safe in Illinois.  

Their father, Blake Rindahl, 28, has been taken into custody.

Police in Anderson said Rindahl assaulted the children's mother and abducted 2-year-old twins Adyson Rindahl and Peyton Rindahl and 8-month-old Jayden Rindahl about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Hours later, they were found safe in Winnebago County, Illinois.

Charges are pending.

