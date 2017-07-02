Father arrested after AMBER Alert leads to safe recovery of 3 IN children

ANDERSON, IN (WAVE) - Three young children who were the subjects of an AMBER Alert out of Anderson, Indiana have been found safe in Illinois.

Their father, Blake Rindahl, 28, has been taken into custody.

Police in Anderson said Rindahl assaulted the children's mother and abducted 2-year-old twins Adyson Rindahl and Peyton Rindahl and 8-month-old Jayden Rindahl about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 3 killed in crash on Bluegrass Parkway

+ Vigil held for 14-year-old stabbed to death at gas station

+ Caught on camera: Fire breaks out at Meijer in New Albany

Hours later, they were found safe in Winnebago County, Illinois.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.