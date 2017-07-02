UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for three Anderson, Indiana children

ANDERSON, IN (WAVE) - Anderson Police have canceled AMBER Alerts issued Sunday for three children they believe were abducted.

The alerts were issued for Adyson Rindahl, a two-year-old white female, Peyton Rindahl, a two-year-old white female and Jayden Rindahl, an eight-month-old white male.

The cancelation was requested by the Anderson Police Department

