4 train cars derail in Washington; minor injuries reported

STEILACOOM, Wash. (AP) - Portions of an Amtrak passenger train have derailed near a town in Washington state's Pierce County.
There appear to be only minor injuries from the waterfront derailment near the town of Steilacoom, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
Four cars of the train, which was carrying around 200 passengers, derailed on Sunday afternoon near the Chambers Bay golf course.
Passengers are being safely evacuated from the scene, the West Pierce Fire Department said.
Photos posted on social media show several cars of the train tipped over on the tracks, near the waters of the bay.
There is no word on the cause of the derailment.
The Gig Harbor Police Department says one of its patrol boats is helping environment officials put in pollution-control booms to block fuel from the derailment from leaking into a nearby body of water. The department posted a photo Saturday afternoon on its Twitter account showing the work.
Steilacoom is about 45 miles south of Seattle. The Chambers Bay golf course was the site of the 2015 U.S. Open.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.More >>
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.More >>
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.More >>
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.More >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years agoMore >>
Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years agoMore >>
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brandsMore >>
Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brandsMore >>
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor islandMore >>
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor islandMore >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homesMore >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>
Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."More >>