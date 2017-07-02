Paducah Hosts Fire Ground Survival Training Program

Fifteen members of the Paducah Fire Department are attending the Fire Ground Survival Training Program this week at the Julian Carroll Convention Center, along with Mayfield, Kentucky and Chattanooga, Tennessee fire departments.

Last September, the City of Paducah received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Department of Homeland Security to be the host site for this training program. The grant also provided Paducah with the training materials and equipment.

This 32-hour course trains the firefighters to be Fire Ground Survival Program instructors. The program’s goals are for firefighters to stay calm and be confident, rely on their training so that they can manipulate their gear and identify potentially dangerous situations and egress points, and make life-saving decisions when faced with extremely stressful situations.

Paducah Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Kevin McKellips said, “Firefighter safety is the main goal of this training program. At the end of the day and after fighting fires, we all want to go home to our families.”

IAFF Fire Ground Survival Master Instructor Danny Garcia with the Phoenix, Arizona Fire Department said, “Firefighters receive extensive training on rescuing victims and putting out fires. However, the purpose of this course is to revisit basic skills that may be overlooked but are critical if we, as firefighters, need to save ourselves.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.