Jefferson County Coroner attempting to find next of kin for Louisville man

(Source: Jefferson County Coroner's Office) (Source: Jefferson County Coroner's Office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help contacting the next of kin for a deceased Louisville man.

Donald Lee Sanders, 66, an African American male died June 30, 2017 in Louisville.

He died of natural causes.

He's currently being held at the Jefferson County Coroner's morgue.

Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call 574-0834.

