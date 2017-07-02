Cozart, Votto Named All Stars

CINCINNATI, OH (WAVE) This season started out promising for the Cincinnati Reds, but has become a struggle as the year progresses. However, the team did land two players on the national league all star team, and they're both former Louisville Bats.

Joey Votto made his fifth all star team as a reserve and short stop, Zach Cozart made his first all star game, and he will get the start. To commemorate this accomplishment, Votto is buying Cozart a very odd present...a donkey. "Joe's like, if you make the all star team, I'll get you a donkey. And it started out as just ha ha ha. Now, obviously, it's gotten real really quick," said Cozart. " "I've got a donkey in the works. I'm anticipating a piece of news on Sunday that we'll get Zack in the All-Star game, but the donkey has already been spoken for," said Votto.



