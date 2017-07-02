Water rescue underway for fisherman who fell in river near Anderson Ferry

Several departments, including Boone and Erlanger, are responding to a water rescue near Anderson Ferry Sunday night.

According to Boone County dispatch, a fisherman fell into the river near Anderson Ferry in Hebron, KY, and has not been located.

The call came in around 9: 30 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

