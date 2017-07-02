New ATV law passes following Indiana child's death

The Play for Kate law requires anyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet when riding an ATV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

INDIANA (WAVE) - An 11-year-old girl died in an ATV accident in 2015, and Sunday a new law to protect others from what took her life, took effect.

The Play for Kate law requires anyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet when riding an ATV.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for three Anderson, Indiana children

+ Jefferson County Coroner attempting to find next of kin for Louisville man

+ After 8 years, family of murdered Fairdale women still hoping for answers

That includes any type of off-road vehicle on all public and private properties.

If you're under 18-years-old and caught without a helmet, it can cost you up to $500.

Indiana Conservation Officers are now on the look out, ready to write those tickets and prevent deadly accidents.

The Play for Kate foundation continues to work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, hospitals and health departments in the area to raise awareness in schools and in the community.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.