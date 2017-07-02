Friend on fatal crash victims: 'I just couldn’t believe it'

Stephen Beck can barely accept that his friends and neighbors 17-year-old Hugo and 22-year-old Daniel Guerrero are gone forever. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Stephen Beck can barely accept that his friends and neighbors 17-year-old Hugo and 22-year-old Daniel Guerrero are gone forever.

“I didn't really believe it,” Beck said. “It's just a lot to take in at once.”

The brothers grew up in a home close to Beck.

“I was just looking at pictures a little bit ago of all of us kayaking," Beck said. "We'd play basketball together and just all hangout.”

The Guerrero brothers are from Upton, a small and tight knit community. However, the crash that killed them happened in Nelson County.

For unknown reasons their vehicle spun out of control, left the roadway and hit a rock wall.

A 16-year-old female was also in the car and died.

Police said Hugo was driving. He would have been a senior at Central Hardin High School in the fall.

“I just couldn't even believe it like there's no way he's 17 years old,” Beck said. “It's crazy just how young someone can be taken like that,” Beck said.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

