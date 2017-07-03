RECALL ALERT: Light fixture recall due to laceration and burn hazards

Design Solutions International with Home Depot recalls light fixtures due to laceration and burn hazards.

This recall involves Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures. The light fixture styles have 3 or 4 chrome-colored glass shades with clear acrylic ball strands that surround a halogen light. The wall plate is made of reflective stainless steel.

Consumers should immediately contact Design Solutions International to receive free replacement light shades and replacement instructions.

The firm has received 108 reports of shades falling, including one report of a laceration to the head that also involved a laceration and burn to the arm and one report of a laceration to the leg.

Sold exclusively at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com from December 2014 through March 2017 for between $95 and $110.

Contact Design Solutions International at 800-388-6141 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., email at customersupport@dsilighting.com or register online at http://dsilighting.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: CPSC

