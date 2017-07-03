Injury accident sends SUV crashing into building

Stephen Beck can barely accept that his friends and neighbors 17-year-old Hugo and 22-year-old Daniel Guerrero are gone forever.More >>
The smooth sounds of the River City Drum Corp were bursting through the walls of a local recording studio on Saturday. The students were recording their first EP.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of 24th and Chestnut Streets.More >>
Their father, Blake Rindahl, 28, has been taken into custody.More >>
