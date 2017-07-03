Injury accident sends SUV crashing into building

The accident happened at 24th and Chestnut Streets. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A two-vehicle crash in the Russell neighborhood sent an SUV crashing into a building and caused at least one injury.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of 24th and Chestnut Streets.

A WAVE 3 News crew saw one person taken away in an ambulance.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.

