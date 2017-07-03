Police: 3 juveniles in custody after fire burns down NKY playground

Three juveniles accused of burning down a northern Kentucky playground Sunday are in custody, the Bellevue Police Department said.

Police say the juveniles were playing with fireworks at the Grandview Elementary School.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the upper portion of the playground ablaze ignited by fireworks.

The Newport Police Department were able to identify the suspects, officials said. They were spotted earlier in the by an off-duty officer at the Kroger checkout line.

The juveniles were taken into custody at around 8:30 p.m.

No word as to what charges they will face.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.