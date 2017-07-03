3rd victim of deadly crash on Bluegrass Parkway identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The third victim of a deadly crash on Bluegrass Parkway Saturday night has been identified.

The Nelson County Coroner said Rylee Marie Razon, 16, was from Elizabethtown.

Razon and brothers Hugo Guerrero, 17 and Daniel Guerrero, 22, both of Upton, were killed when their vehicle spun out of control, left the roadway and hit a rock wall Saturday night in Nelson County. Police said Hugo Guerrero was driving.

PREVIOUS STORY: Friends stunned by deadly crash

Hugo and Rylee were both students at Central Hardin High School in Hardin County.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.