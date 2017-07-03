Fire badly damages home in Jeffersonville

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. (Source: Jeffersonville Fire Department)

Fire officials believe the fire started on the rear deck of the home. (Source: Jeffersonville Fire Department)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Fire badly damaged a home in Jeffersonville early Monday morning.

The house in the 3600 block of Sand Dollar in the Elk Point Subdivision was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just after 4 a.m.

Everyone got out of the house safely, but one firefighter was taken to a hospital suffering from what Jeffersonville Fire Department spokesman Justin Ames described as a "dizzy spell."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Ames said it started on the back deck.

