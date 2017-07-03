Witness says man set fire in laundromat restroom

Temont Cooper is accused of setting papers on fire in the restroom at a local laundromat. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was charged with first-degree arson following an incident at a local laundromat Saturday.

Temont Cooper, 54, allegedly set some papers on fire in the restroom at the laundromat in the Cliffside Plaza strip mall at 1961 Brownsboro Road.

"A witness saw (Cooper) enter the restroom, smelled smoke and saw the subject walk out of the restroom 20 minutes later," according to Cooper's arrest report. "(The) witness saw a small pile of burned papers in restroom."

Cooper is due in court Monday and is being held on $50,000 bond.

