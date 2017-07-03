NKY man arrested for robbing UDF

Detectives with the Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Sunday they say robbed a United Dairy Farmers store last month.

Andrew Burchett, 27, was arrested Sunday and charged with robbery after police were able to identify him as a suspect in the June 19 incident.

Officials report a lone gunman held up the UDF store located in the 8500 block of Dixie Highway near Florence.

Detectives were able to identify Burchett after posting surveillance images on social media.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at the Burchett's apartment in Florence on June 22, which yielded additional evidence indicating his involvement.

On Sunday, detectives learned Burchett was holed up at the Magnuson Hotel located in the 8000 block of Holiday Place in Florence, Kentucky.

Investigators said they were able to talk him out of the room where they served the arrest warrant on him without incident.

Burchett is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

