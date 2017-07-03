Arrest made in May shooting on Poplar View Dr. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Arrest made in May shooting on Poplar View Dr.

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Dwayne Eugene Wright, Jr. (source: LMDC) Dwayne Eugene Wright, Jr. (source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the Memorial Day weekend in the Greater Cane Run neighborhood.

Dwayne Eugene Wright, Jr., 27, of Louisville, was arrested July 3 on charges of assault, possession of a handgun by convicted felon and possession of controlled substances. He was spotted by a detective working an off-duty job at The Billiards Club, 5404 Bardstown Road.

An arrest warrant says Wright had a handgun on May 27 and asked the victim to walk with him to a ditch in the area of the 4700 block of Poplar View Drive. Wright used the gun to shoot the victim multiple times.

The victim remained down until Wright left, then walked to a nearby home to get help. He was treated at University of Louisville Hospital. The victim was able to identify Wright as his assailant from a photo lineup.

The drug charges against Wright came after he was searched following his arrest and detectives found narcotics on him.

